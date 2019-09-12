MEA lights into ‘motivated stories’ about Kashmir in a section of foreign media

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday lashed out at a section of foreign media for what it said “motivated stories” about J&K and insisted that the perceived controlled kind of situation in one police station area has been shown as that of the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.
“There are also lot of motivated stories especially in the international press….,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters here and insisted that often the tension or the perceived controlled kind of situation in one police station area has been shown as the happenings in entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. (AGENCIES)
