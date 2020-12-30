MEA launches Global Pravasi Rishta portal and app to connect with 3.12 crore strong diaspora

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday launched the Global Pravasi Rishta portal and app to connect with the nearly 3.12-crore strong Indian diaspora across the world.

Speaking at the launch of the portal and app, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said it aims to create a three-way communication between the Ministry, Indian missions and the diaspora.

“The Government recognises the importance of India diaspora and has been engaging with them in various ways. One such innovative step is the global Pravasi Rishta portal and mobile app through which Government of India aims to connect with the overseas Indian community, not just ceremonially but at every step,” he said. (AGENCIES)