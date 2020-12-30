Indian Navy conducts maiden flight trial air droppable container ‘Sahayak-NG’

HYDERABAD Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with Indian Navy conducted the successful maiden test trial of ‘SAHAYAK-NG’ India’s first indigenously designed and developed Air Dropped Container from IL 38SD aircraft (Indian Navy) off the coast of Goa.

The trial was conducted by Indian Navy to enhance its operational logistics capabilities and provide critical engineering stores to ships which are deployed more than 2000 km from the coast, DRDO said in a release here on Wednesday.

It reduces the requirement of ships to come close to the coast to collect spares and stores.

Two DRDO laboratories – NSTL ( Visakhapatnam )and ADRDE ( Agra) were involved in the development of SAHAYAK-NG container along with the industry partner M/s Avantel for GPS integration.

SAHAYAK-NG is an advanced version of SAHAYAK Mk I. The newly developed GPS aided air dropped container has the capability to carry a payload that weighs up to 50 kg and can be dropped from heavy aircraft.

In a statement, Department of Defence ( R and D) Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists, Indian Navy and the associated industry partners involved in the successful maiden trial. (AGENCY)