Mayor takes stock of Baisakhi fair preparations at Ranbir Canal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: The Mayor Jammu , Rajinder Sharma today conducted on spot inspection to take stock of the preparedness of popular Baisakhi fair along the stretch of Ranbir Canal.

He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria; Chairmen of different Standing Committees of JMC—Arun Khanna of Sanitation Committee, Gopal Gupta of Swach Bahrat Committee and Subash Sharma of Social Justice Committee.

Apart from this Joint Commissioner Sanitation, Health Officers, SOs and Safai Saathis also accompanied the Mayor who checked the Ranbir Canal right from Rajinder Park to Best Prize mall and issued directions to keep the entire stretch on which the fair shall be organised clean.

Sharma gave strict instructions for special cleaning at the Ghats and removal of accumulated mud and silt from there.

He said that JMC shall place dustbins at each of the Ghat along with garbage removal autos and Safai Saathis shall also remain present there while facility of drinking water from tankers will also be made on Baisakhi fair for the public convenience.

Sharma also said that the canal shall also be cleaned from under the bridges and roads.

The Mayor appealed to the people visiting the fair to avoid poly-bags and maintain cleanliness and take all precautions while taking a dip in the canal.

He extended Baisakhi wishes to all the Jammuites and said that JMC is working day and night for better facilities to the public.

Mayor lauded the public for cooperation during Saakh immersion on last Navratra and said that with the cooperation of public every big target can be achieved.

He said that he shall be available for the public round the clock and appealed to the Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control to ensure proper water supply in Ranbir Canal on Baisakhi and maintain water level there.