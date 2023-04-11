BJP thanks LG for deferring power tariff hike

Cong responsible for present situation: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Senior BJP leader and former MLA, Devender Singh Rana today expressed gratitude on behalf his party to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for positively responding to the plea taken up with regard to the proposed hike in the power tariff and assuring against any such move in the near future to increase the rates to every category of consumers across Jammu and Kashmir in the larger public interest.

Addressing a press conference at the party Headquarters here, this morning, Rana said that this important issue, flagged by a deputation of Federation of Industries Jammu to the Pradesh BJP Trade and Industry Cell, was taken up with the Lieutenant Governor, who responded very positively keeping larger public interest in view.

Devender Rana, who also oversees the working of Industries, Tourism, Trade, Transport & Cooperative Cells, flanked by conveners and co-conveners of the respective cells said that the Federation of Industries had vehemently sought the intervention in getting the issue resolved as any move by the Jammu Power Development Corporation to increase the power tariff would be detrimental to the growth of Industry. They had pleaded that the further increase to the already hike of 25 to 38 per cent in the power tariff effected in October, 2022 was not desirable as Jammu and Kashmir was bearing a little less than the tariff structure in neighbouring Punjab and more than Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Rana said that the Lieutenant Governor has been agile to the genuine problems of the people and whenever approached, he has examined and decided the issues keeping in view the public interest. He also lauded the efforts being made for holistic development, rapid industrialization, massive infrastructural interventions post August 5, 2019 political developments, as part of the Prime Minister’s mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas.

“With all these efforts in mission mode, Jammu and Kashmir is destined to be topping the North Indian states in respect of development and progress in the next five years”, he said, adding that the day is not far when the Union Territory will be a shining part of the nation becoming Vishwa Guru.

He said due to concerted efforts, peace and tranquillity has returned to Jammu and Kashmir and the people are living in harmony under responsive and transparent governance. This is a historic achievement of the BJP under the dynamic leadership of the statesman, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he maintained.

On being asked about the conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said holding of polls is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India. As far as the BJP is concerned, the party remains in the election mode 24x7x365, he asserted.

To a question about some opposition parties claiming that the BJP doesn’t want elections due to fear of losing, he retorded, “Who are they? The Congress which I believe is responsible for the murder of democracy in J&K. It is the party which is singularly responsible for the present day situation in J&K”, he said.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the elections, whenever held, at the strength of the pro-people policies and path-breaking initiatives taken in the recent years on all the fronts, especially development and security situation.

Rana said the people’s mandate to the BJP will be yet another blow to the self centric political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who have exploited the people all these decades. He held the Congress responsible for all the mess and uncertainty created in Jammu and Kashmir.

Convener Trader Cell Shyam Lal Langar, convener Industries Cell, Neeraj Anand, Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, co-conveners, Vikas Jandyal, Chmail Singh, Jaspal Bhatti and others were also present in the press conference.a