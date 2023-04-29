Mayor meets Saints: Seers assure full support to anti-polythene campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today invited seers from about 300 shrines of Jammu and discussed with them the ongoing anti-polythene campaign of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

The seers were excited to be part of the environment friendly campaign and they said that otherwise also they adore the nature and hold earth, water, air and sky revered.

The rejoiced saints claimed that it was for the first time that they were also considered for some campaign and assured their full support to the move.

The Mayor said that the saints should now encourage their followers to shun the use of plastic and polythene in daily life and use DRDO recommended carry bags made of cellulose and starch.

He said that he will try to distribute such bags among the public soon.

The Sadhu Samaj assured full support to JMC and ensured all efforts to make Jammu and Tawi River clean.

The Mayor informed the seers about different aspects of plastic pollution and sought blessing of the saints for the success of human-interest campaign.