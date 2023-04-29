Two held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 29: Police here today arrested two narco-smugglers from Chanderkote and recovered heroin from them.

During routine patrolling, a police party from Police Station Chanderkote signaled two pedestrians to stop but they tried to flee and were overpowered by cops.

On questioning, they disclosed their identity as Rajesh Kumar, son of Darshan alias Sheru, resident of Mada Udhampur at present Chanderkote and Mohd Mansoor, son of Mohd Lateif, resident of Chanderkote, Ramban. During their checking, heroine weighing 3 gram was recovered by cops and the duo was arrested on the spot. The narco-smugglers confessed that they were transporting the contraband for sale among local youth. In this connection a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chanderkote and investigation set into motion.

The arrest was made by PSI Akash Magotra of Police Station Chanderkote under the close supervision of SHO Chanderkote Inspector Padam Dev Singh and Dy.SP Hqrs Ramban, Pradeep Singh and under the overall supervision of SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma.