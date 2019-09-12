Mayor JMC meets Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Gupta apprised Governor about the functioning and the steps initiated for efficient delivery of public services by the JMC. He requested Governor for enhancement of Budgetary support for JMC, reorganisation of the Corporation; stressed focus for Smart City Project; inclusion of Mayor, JMC as Member of the Metro Project, Director of the Housing Board, JDA and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society etc.

Governor assured Gupta due consideration of his demands and stressed high importance of ensuring cleanliness and maintaining hygiene in public places and advised for putting in place an effective solid waste management system in the City so as to give it a clean look. He also laid thrust on planned construction in the city and to take stringent action against illegal construction.