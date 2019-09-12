CS reviews implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in Agriculture sector

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Chief Secretary, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam today chaired the State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) meeting to review the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes viz; Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), National Mission on Agricultural Extension & Technology (NMAET) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (PMKSY) in Jammu & Kashmir during the year 2018-19. The SLSC also approved the action plan for the year 2019-20, under these schemes.

Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Planning, Forest, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture/ Horticulture, representatives of Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India besides various Heads of the Departments attended the meeting.

While reviewing the progress registered during 2018-19, under these schemes and the project proposals for the year 2019-20, Chief Secretary emphasized on integrated development of agriculture and allied sectors to make farming a remunerative economic activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Administrative Secretaries of various departments also shared their valuable views for sustained growth of agriculture sector with focus on higher returns. The Agriculture Production Department was asked to redouble its efforts towards empowerment of youth through skill development programs and promotion of agri-business models. The department was further directed to dovetail its efforts so that there is visible impact of these schemes on ground.

Mission Director, RKVY (Director Agriculture Kashmir) and Mission Director NMAET/NFSM/PMKSY (Director Agriculture Jammu) proposed a plan of Rs. 22.64 crore, Rs. 33 crore, Rs 15.36 crore and 756.27 crore under RKVY, NMAET, NFSM and PMKSY respectively. After detailed deliberations on various components of these schemes, the Committee approved the action plan for the year 2019-20.