Mayor JMC calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Civil Secretariat here today.

The Mayor discussed with the Lt Governor, Covid management efforts of the JMC and sought necessary directions for providing best possible amenities in terms of fumigation, sanitisation and other relief measures to the citizens of Jammu.

In the meeting, the Mayor submitted a memorandum of demands and discussed main issues of Jammu Municipal Corporation. The issues raised by the Mayor included implementation of 74th Constitutional Amendment, strengthening of JMC with additional staff, installation of additional LED streetlights in Jammu, instating annual feedback system, restarting work on Jambu Zoo, additional monetary grant, increase in honorarium of elected JMC members, amendments and improvements in Building By Laws; special grants for construction and repair of lanes-drains and other allied works, provision of additional spaces for solid waste management in different wards of JMC, land transfer issues and other official matters pertaining to Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The Lt Governor assured the Mayor of the UT Government’s commitment to strengthening of Urban Local Bodies to promote grass root level of democracy. He assured the Mayor of the Government’s commitment towards implementation of the 73rd and the 74th Constitutional Amendments, besides other appropriate measures to ensure betterment of the general public.