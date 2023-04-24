Mayor discusses strategies on plastic waste management

Prog to ban polythene held at MIER

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Programmes to ban polythene in Jammu have started today to further the objective of G20 with aim to stop the activities responsible for climatic changes as Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) organised an awareness campaign in collaboration with FICCI FLO JKL chapter under guidance of its chairperson, Varuna Anand in which MIER Education Society also collaborated.

Click here to watch video

Members of FICCI FLO JKL chapter and MIER College chairperson, vice chairperson and students participated in the programme in which Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor stressed on will power and determination to accomplish any task and cited the example of Carl Lewis-an athlete who being physically challenged won three gold medals in Olympics due to will power.

“Society can’t change till it develops will and spirit for a change,” he maintained further citing another example of Michael Fill who despite having a broken arm won eight gold medals in Olympics.

“I see the same spirit and potential in you,” the Mayor continued while addressing the gathering and added: “With this spirit you will work dedicatedly to discard all the polythene from Jammu city within a month.”

Sharma said that for similar programmes shall be carried on in each college and University of Jammu and four students from each of these institutions shall talk on the issue from which the first three shall be given certificates.

He said that this initiative of anti-polythene by JMC is taken as per G20 objective and after this there shall be a walk in which students shall participate and the walk shall follow with a conference in which all DDC and BDC members shall participate along with chairmen presidents and councillors of municipal bodies and others.

Others present were Akshay Sharma, corporator Ward No.8, and Dr. Renu Gupta, chairperson, MIER Group.

Varuna Anand, chairperson FICCI FLO JKL read welcome address. She presented the mementoes to the chief guest and other guests.

Ruchika Gupta, senior vice chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL and Joint Director, MIER presented vote of thanks. Komal Sharma, Assistant Professor, MCE conducted the programme.