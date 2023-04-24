LG inaugurates blood donation camp

*Inaugurates exhibition of Ravinder Jamwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation at Shastri Nagar Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor appreciated the noble initiative of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation and stressed on encouraging the life-saving act in society in the form of blood donation.

“Blood donation is a great service to humanity. It is a gift of life and I urge all the citizens to come forward and donate blood”, said the Lt Governor.

Click here to watch video

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the solo exhibition of installation and sculptures by renowned Sculptor, Ravinder Jamwal at Birpur.

The Lt Governor appreciated the collection and said that Jamwal’s works are iconic and the visual effects carry a superb sense of rhythm and creative expression.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also interacted with the PRI members and emphasized on eradicating the menace of drug abuse with collective efforts of all. He also urged the PRI representatives to ensure that every eligible child is enrolled in school.