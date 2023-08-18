Mayor continues ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Pays tribute to martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today continued the campaign ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ and paid glowing tribute to the indomitable spirit of martyrs and luminaries who have contributed to the progress and well being of the nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that this campaign was launched with great fervour with aim to encapsulate the profound sacrifices and unwavering dedication that have shaped our nation’s journey.

Rajinder Sharma continued this campaign from Amrit Sarovar Pond, Deeli in Ward Number 55 that witnessed a gathering comprising Ward Councilor, families of martyrs, officers of JMC and other imminent personalities, all united by the spirit of patriotism.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor expressed profound gratitude to the martyrs and luminaries who have contributed for the progress of the nation and he emphasised on campaign’s significance in preserving their legacy.

“This visionary initiative truly summarizes our collective dedication to the cherished ideals of freedom and progress that have shaped our nation’s journey. ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ is poised to ignite a profound sense of belonging among every citizen. It is a call to action that seeks to inspire and empower, fostering a deep connection with our land and heritage while galvanizing individuals to contribute actively to the holistic growth of our great nation,” said Mayor.

The campaign commenced with recitation of National Anthem, paying rich tributes to martyrs and courageous souls.

In a remarkable show of unity, the entire gathering wholeheartedly embraced the ‘Panch Pran Pledge’. This resolute commitment was further demonstrated through an enthusiastic participation in a plantation drive.

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign has a range of impactful programmes that aim to foster a deeper connection with our roots and instill a sense of responsibility towards the nation’s development.

Key components of the campaign include the installation of ‘Shilaphalakams’ dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces, as well as initiatives such as ‘Panch Pran Pledge,’ ‘Vasudha Vandan,’ and ‘Veeron ka Vandan,’ all of which celebrate the courageous sacrifices of our brave-hearts.