MD JPDCL directs timely billing of all Smart metered consumers

Helpline numbers set up to address complaints

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: MD JPDCL Shiv Anant Tayal today chaired a meeting regarding installation of smart meters in Jammu and the issues faced by people. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Distribution, Sandeep Seth, Superintending Engineer, Jammu, Rajinder Gupta among other senior officers of JPDCL and representatives of Project Implementation Agency, RECPDCL.

MD, JPDCL directed the engineers and Project Implementation Agency to mitigate the problems of the people regarding smart meters and told them to address all issues regarding smart meters on priority basis. He asked the engineers to depute linemen and meter reading staff along with smart meter installation team to educate people about the benefits of smart meters and ensure that installation work is carried out smoothly without any flaws and issues.

The senior officials of JPDCL apprised the Managing Director regarding delay in billing after installation of smart meters, the MD JPDCL issued on spot instructions to the Project Implementation Agency and private vendors to ensure timely billing failing which action shall be initiated against the vendors. He also directed the project implementation agency to ensure replacement of all the damaged smart meters in next one week.

The MD also directed the concerned engineers to immediately set up helpline numbers for resolution of smart meters related complaints at Sub-Divisional level. The phone numbers notified for various areas are 9419185576 (Vikas Anand) for Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Channi areas, 9419182220 (Ashutosh Sharma) for Greater Kailash, Digiana, Kunjwani, Greater Jammu areas, 9622130283 (Abhineet Gupta) for RS Pura and Miran Sahib areas and 9697581334 (Lakhwinder Singh) for Bishnah and adjoining areas.

The MD urged the general public to use star rated gadgets and appliances at their homes to reduce the monthly consumption and save electricity. He also urged the public to switch off the main switch while leaving their respective households since electricity is utilized by inverters and step up transformers used by various households. In the last he requested the general public to support the Department in installation of smart meters so that the better services can be provided.

He cautioned people against fake electricity disconnection messages, he said that JPDCL doesn’t send any disconnection messages so people should remain vigilant against such fraud messages.