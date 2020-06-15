May WPI inflation at -3.21 pc

NEW DELHI: The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index, stood at -3.21 per cent for May as compared to 2.79 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the government on Monday.

The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased to 2.31 per cent in May from 5.20 per cent in March, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The government said due to limited information available for April, May numbers were compared with final figures of March.

The inflation for Primary articles stood at -2.2 per cent, for manufactured products at -0.42 per cent and for Fuel and Power at -19.83 per cent.

The index for Primary Articles group declined by -0.87 per cent in May 2020.

Prices of Food Articles increased whereas prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas and Non Food Articles declined as compared to March 2020.

The index for Fuel and Power group declined by -15.88 per cent whereas prices of mineral oils group declined compared to March.

Prices of Coal and Electricity remain unchanged. The index for Manufactured group declined by -0.42 per cent.

Groups that witnessed decrease in prices were manufacture of food products; textiles; printing and reproduction of recorded media; chemicals and chemical products; rubber and plastics products; manufacture of basic metals; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; computer, electronic and optical products; electrical equipment; machinery and equipment as compared to March.

The Ministry said the WPI for May have been compiled at a response rate of 75 per cent, the final figure for March at a response rate of 85 per cent.

Final index for April will be released next month, the government said.

The data on wholesale deflation – or the rate of decrease in wholesale prices – comes days after the government put off the release of headline consumer price inflation numbers for April and May due to inadequate data collection on account of countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the Corona virus pandemic. (AGENCIES)