Ampere Electric Vehicles launches Magnus Pro e-scooter priced at Rs 73,990

MUMBAI: Ampere Electric Vehicles, the electric-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, on Monday launched e-scooter Magnus Pro priced at Rs 73,990 (ex-showroom).

Magnus Pro, with an average range of 75-80 Kms per charge, is initially available in the Bengaluru market and will soon be accessible in other parts of the country, the company said.

The latest vehicle model from Ampere comes equipped with features such anti-theft alarm, digital LCD cluster, mobile charging point, bright LED lights, LED DRLs (daytime running lamps), telescopic suspension, 450 mm leg space and large storage boot space.

“With the increased shift towards personal mobility vehicles post-COVID, launch of this new Magnus e-scooter is an important milestone in our journey to strengthen Ampere’s position in the last mile mobility segment,” said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Ampere Electric Vehicles’ e-scooter portfolio include Reo-Elite, Zeal, V48 series, Reo series and Magnus.

The new e-scooter can be booked through the company’s website and availed through easy EMIs, Ampere Electric Vehicles said.

“Magnus Pro will be an exciting new option in the high speed e-scooter segment with a host of comfort, safety, convenience and stylish features,” P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric said.

Ampere Electric Vehicles has a pan-India network of over 200 exclusive dealerships and select Greaves retail outlets. (AGENCIES)