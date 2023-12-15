Maximise Your Riding Experience with These Bikes Under 1 Lakh

Everyone dreams of owning a bike, be it a sports bike, a naked bike, or a commuter bike. It helps in traveling on a budget, saves time, and helps you be independent. But one of the key challenges that people often face is buying a bike under a budget that too under a lakh. However, fret not, as we have a perfect collection of bikes under 1 lakh that is perfect for daily commuting, leisurely rides, and more. Read ahead to know about our best picks!

Best Bikes Under 1 Lakh to Consider

1. Bajaj Pulsar 125

The first bike in our list of best bikes under 1 lakh is the infamous Bajaj Pulsar 125. The bike is an exciting addition to the renowned Pulsar series. With its stylish design and powerful performance, it offers an excellent riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts. This bike caters to riders who desire a perfect blend of affordability, fuel efficiency, and sporty appeal.

Powered by a 124.4cc, four-stroke, two-valve, and twin spark BSVI compliant DTS-i engine, the Pulsar 125 delivers a commendable performance with a maximum power output of 11.8 PS. The engine is equipped with the company’s patented DTS-i (Digital Twin Spark Ignition) technology, ensuring efficient combustion and better fuel economy. This bike offers smooth acceleration and quick throttle response, making it suitable for both city commutes and highway rides.

The Pulsar 125 features an aggressive and muscular design inspired by its other siblings in the Pulsar lineup. The bike also boasts a sleek, semi-digital instrument cluster that provides essential information to the rider.

In terms of comfort and handling, the Pulsar 125 comes with telescopic front suspension and twin gas shock rear absorbers, offering a balanced and smooth ride on various terrains. The bike has a comfortable seating position, making it suitable for daily commuting and long rides. With safety in mind, Bajaj Auto has equipped the Pulsar 125 with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, ensuring reliable stopping power.

Apart from all these mentioned features, the Bajaj Pulsar 125, one of the best bikes under 1 lakh, comes with features like tubeless tyres and a sturdy chassis for enhanced stability and control on the road. There are two variants available: Carbon Fibre and Neon Single Seat.

2. Bajaj CT 125X

Next in our list of best bikes under 1 lakh, we have Bajaj CT 125X. The famous commuter bike is widely popular due to its mileage and power. The Bajaj CT 125X is a rugged and versatile motorcycle designed to conquer both urban streets and rough terrains. It is part of Bajaj Auto’s CT series, known for its durability and practicality. With its robust build and adventurous spirit, the CT 125X offers exciting riding experience for those seeking an all-terrain commuter.

Equipped with a 125cc engine, the CT 125X delivers reliable performance for various riding conditions. The engine is designed to provide optimum power and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for daily commutes. With a sturdy frame and suspension, this bike can easily manage rough terrains.

The CT 125X features a bold, rugged design reflecting its main purpose: ebing rough and tough to take on every challenge. It has a high-mounted front fender, a muscular fuel tank, and exceptional power giving it an aggressive and adventurous stance. The bike also sports a comfortable seat and an upright riding position, ensuring a relaxed and commanding posture for the rider.

In terms of features, the CT 125X offers a range of practical elements. It comes with a protective headlamp grille, hand guards, and a luggage carrier, making it suitable for carrying essential items during long rides or navigating challenging landscapes.

The CT 125X is equipped with a front disc/drum brake and a rear drum brake with CBS, ensuring reliable stopping power. The bike also comes with features like a skid plate and sturdy crash guards to protect vital components in any condition.

3. Bajaj Platina 110 Drum

Next on our list of best bikes under 1 lakh is Bajaj Platina 110 Drum. The Bajaj Platina 110 Drum is a commuter-friendly motorcycle that prioritises fuel efficiency and comfort. Designed to provide a smooth and economical riding experience, it is a reliable choice for daily commuting and long rides alike. With its practical features and affordable price tag, the Platina 110 aims to cater to the needs of budget-conscious riders.

Powered by a 115.45cc engine, the Platina 110 Drum delivers a balanced performance with a focus on fuel efficiency. The engine is designed to provide adequate power for city riding while ensuring low fuel consumption, making it an ideal option for those seeking an economical mode of transportation. The bike also features a 4-speed gearbox, allowing smooth gear shifts and better control.

In terms of design, the Platina 110 Drum showcases a simple yet elegant appearance. The bike offers a spacious and well-padded seat, ensuring a comfortable ride even during long journeys. Additionally, it comes with hydraulic, telescopic front forks and SOS with nitrox canister in the rear, providing a smooth and stable ride over various road conditions.

One of the best bikes under 1 lakh, the Platina 110 Drum reflects that with its drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, offering reliable stopping power. The bike also comes with features like tubeless tires and a sturdy frame, enhancing stability and control.

Conclusion

Now that you know about the best bikes under 1 lakh, you can easily reach a decision. All these bikes are manufactured by Bajaj Auto, one of the leading bike manufacturers in India. If you want to explore more options in the category of best bikes under 1 lakh, you can visit their official website or your nearest Bajaj Auto dealership.