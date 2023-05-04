Max Life partners with Capital Small Finance Bank to offer life insurance solutions

Kolkata, May 4: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd and Capital Small Finance Bank have announced their partnership to offer life insurance offerings to Capital SFB’s customers.

Through this tie-up, Max Life and Capital SFB will offer their customers with a range of savings, protection, retirement and group life insurance plans, according to a media statement here on Thursday.

V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life, said, “We are proud to join hands with Capital Small Finance Bank as part of our growing Bancassurance network.

The bank has maintained a key regional focus, making banking more accessible for its rural, semi-urban customer base. This partnership is a testimony to our shared vision of delivering superior customer experience with best-in-class products, digital servicing and omni-channel approach.

We look forward to forging a strong and long-term relationship with Capital SFB.”

Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank, said, “Our partnership with Max Life will pave the way for the Bank customers across the branches and other partnership channels, to access and avail innovative, flexible and varied life insurance products.

Max Life has established itself as a customer-centric and quality-focused insurer; we are very confident that this partnership will create long-term value for our customers. This initiative is part of our continual efforts to assist our customers in achieving a stable financial future for themselves and their loved ones.”

(UNI)