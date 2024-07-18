Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board unveils new Yagyashala at Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 17: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) today unveiled its new Yagyashala at Bhawan, designed to provide sacred space for devotees with enhanced Hawan Poojan facilities and to perform other religious rituals.

The unveiling was marked by a grand ceremony of installation of Murti Sthapna of the divine idol of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji after successful completion of a sacred Yagya performed for Pran Pratishtha spanning across three day.

The ceremony was attended by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Dr Neelam Sareen, Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd Judge) and Raghu K Mehta, Members SMVDSB; Vikas Anand, SDM Bhawan; esteemed donors alongwith other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides pilgrims at large. A group of Pandits led by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, performed the sacred rituals and offerings.

The new Yagyashala has been constructed near the old Bathing Ghat below the Atka area at main Bhawan comprising five Hawan Kunds, spread over an area of 1600 sq ft enabling 10 groups of pilgrims to avail the facility of Hawan Poojan simultaneously from only upto three groups at present. Besides, an approach gallery has also been created with a covered area of 1100 sq.ft leading up to the Yagyashala which can facilitate participation of more than 100 pilgrims in the Shat Chandi Mahayagya being conducted regularly during Navratra.

This facility not only harmoniously blends traditional design elements with modern amenities but also features a spacious and well ventilated area for facilitating participation in collective prayers, rituals and special ceremonies.

Notably, this improved facility of new Yagyashala has been created as per the approval accorded by the Board at its 72nd Meeting held this year on April, 3 after considering the limitation in the facilities of Hawan Poojan for the pilgrims owing to space constraints and their limited participation in the existing Yagyashala on the special occasions.

The CEO underscored that the new Yagyashala will host regular Hawan Poojans and shall provide pilgrims with ample opportunities to engage in spiritual practices and seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.