Director Agriculture reviews projects in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: Director Agriculture Jammu Arvinder Singh Reen, accompanied by the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Samba, conducted a comprehensive review of various agricultural projects in District Samba.

The day commenced with a visit to Zone Zakh, Sub division Samba, where the Director Agriculture and CAO Samba assessed the progress of ongoing projects. The meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) Samba, Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) Zakh, JAEOs, AEAs and other dedicated members of the agriculture staff.

Following the meeting, the Director proceeded to visit the Hi-Tech Round the Year Mushroom unit established by young entrepreneur Pushpinder Singh, from Kartholi, District Samba. Director Agriculture highlighted that the unit operates under controlled conditions, ensuring optimal growth and yield. A unique aspect of this unit is its ability to provide consistent yields throughout the year.

Through careful planning, farmers can harvest five crops annually, comprising two seasonal crops and three non-seasonal crops. This strategic approach results in double profits for farmers, especially during the off-season.

He emphasized the significance of such ventures in agricultural diversification and income augmentation for farmers. He commended Pushpinder Singh for his innovative approach and dedication towards uplifting the agricultural sector.

Continuing the tour, the Director inspected the Hi-Tech Polyhouse of Kishore Kumar Sharma located at Village Palli, District Samba, which was established under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

During the visit, the Director, accompanied by CAO Samba and their team, observed the successful cultivation of red and yellow Bell peppers within the Polyhouse.

Director Reen mentioned that 95% subsidy is provided by the Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department for Hi-Tech Polyhouses. He emphasized the manifold advantages of protected cultivation, including higher productivity, optimal growing conditions, protection from adverse weather and pests, and year-round production.

Furthering the inspection under HADP, the Director also visited the Hi-Tech Polyhouse of Dheru Ram which is constructed under HADP. Here, he observed successful cultivation of vegetables in Village Raika Labaina, District Samba.

Furthermore, the Director inspected the pioneering use of high-tech technology in cultivating exotic vegetables and bananas in Samba District, emphasizing the potential of these initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity and diversity in the region.

The Director Agriculture Jammu expressed satisfaction with the progress of these initiatives and emphasized the importance of such innovative projects in advancing agricultural practices in the region.