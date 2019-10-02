‘Mata Ki Kahani’ proving wonder of Navratra Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 2: The ultimate attraction of Navratra Festival-2019, crowd puller show ‘Mata Ki Kahani” is attracting jam-packed audiences at the exclusively designed open-air theatre at Railway Station, Katra on the third consecutive day of the festival which is being organised by J&K Tourism in association with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Written and directed by Padamshree Balwant Thakur and produced by Natrang, this mega-musical theatre presentation has created a history for being the first theatrical show based on the legend of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Today at the culmination of its sixth show, the most noteworthy feature of this event this year is that not only its shows but it’s preparations and rehearsals are also being watched by thousands of the audiences. Over 70 accomplished artists are being featured in this show which unfolds the entire story of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi just in one hour.

Famous film personalities including Mukesh Khanna and Rakesh Bedi have rendered voice to this magnificent production. This show will continue to be showcased every evening at the open-air theatre Railway Station Katra at 6.30 pm and 8 pm for all the Navratra evenings.

Though there are many other events being held in the Navratra Festival, but this is the most befitting show which is enhancing the entire attraction to this year’s Navratra Festival.

Mata Ki Kahani’ – a unique theatrical experience for the audience, beautifully showcased the popular legend of Mata Vaishno Devi. Magically, it transported the entire audience to a mesmerising journey unfolding the story of Mata Vaishno Devi which is a classic narrative that echoes every Hindu household and is a part of every grandma’s midnight tale. As per the legend, during the period when the Goddess was busy in annihilating the Asuras, Her three main manifestations viz. Mata Maha Kali, Mata Maha Lakshmi and Mata Maha Saraswati got together one day and pooled their collective Tejas or spiritual strength. Today Mata Vaishno Devi is worshiped by millions and trillions of people across the world.

Prominent amongst those seventy contributors of creating this historical presentation include Anil Tickoo, Neeraj Kant, Surinder Manhas, Virji Sumbly, Mohammad Yaseen, Shivam Singh, Suraj Ganjoo, Gauri Thakur, Natasha Jamwal, Deepika, Meenu, Aarti Devi, Kananpreet Kaur and others.