Distt Admn launches campaign for preserving Mansar lake

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 2: In a unique initiative to preserve Mansar lake, Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur flagged off a flotilla of boats operated by environment activist, students and tourists who collected floating plastics, polythene wrappers etc from the lake surface.

The flotilla of boats was flagged off in the presence of Nagendra Singh Jamwal, CEO, SMDA. Deputy Commissioner also flagged off a Lake Walk during which the participants conducted a sanitation drive all along the pathways around the lake.

The whole event was based on the theme of zero pollution emission and emphasis on minimum carbon footprints. In order to encourage environment friendly practices, the participants were ferried in electric buses hired from JKSRTC.

The district administration also established an Eco club in GHSS, Mansar which would not only spread environment awareness among the students and tourists but will also carry out periodic sanitation drive along with SMDA to preserve the pristine lake. On the occasion, a meeting of shopkeepers and other stake holders was also organized.

The participants not only enjoyed the green surroundings but were also provided battery car rides by JK Wild Life Protection Department. The highlight of the event was that no plastic was used during the whole event. The plastic banners were replaced by wooden hoardings provided by the State Pollution Control Board. On the occasion, Wildlife Department also introduced dustbins made out bamboo.

Under “Fit India Movement’ a bike rally including female riders were also part of the celebrations which emphasized on following road safety rules and carrying a message of ‘Beti Bacho Beti Padao’.

After the completion of sanitation drive, the participants along with the tourists enjoyed a scintillating cultural programme. Ram Ditta and Party enthralled the audience with the folk songs and dances. The event ended with a community lunch.

Ashok Kumar (ADDC), Dr Gurivinderjeet Singh (ADC), Neelam Khajuria, ACD Udhampur, Saqib Saleem, Tehsildar Majalta, Pritam Lal BDO, Mansar Sanjeev, Range Officer, Wildlife Department besides other senior officers, citizens, tourists etc. also attended the event.