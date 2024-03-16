Massive Fraud Unearthed At J&K Bank’s Pouni Branch

JAMMU, Mar 16: In a starting development, a major scam has been uncovered at the JK Bank Pouni branch, implicating its Assistant Manager (AM).

Ishwinder Singh, the AM of the bank, is accused of illegally withdrawing a whopping Rs 126.34 lakhs from dormant and deceased accounts over a span of three years, quietly siphoning off funds from long-forgotten accounts.

The scam came to light when Ishwinder attempted to withdraw money from an active account, triggering suspicion from the account holder, who promptly alerted the authorities.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma sprang into action, assembling a crack team led by DySP Headquarters, Reasi Neeraj Padyar. Following an exhaustive search across Jammu, Ishwinder was apprehended from his hideout in Sainik Colony, Jammu.

SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma expressed relief at the arrest, emphasizing the importance of capturing the culprit responsible for a loss of Rs 126.34 lakhs to the public.