EMPLOYMENT (16-03-2024)

Hiring Sales Associates & Calling Executive (Female)

Requirement is for a Calling Executive (fresher or experienced professional) & Sales Associate for a branded store.

Minimum Qualification: 10+2

Call: 9149930971

Teachers Required

Teachers Required for PRE School Exp/Freshers Ph:7006003800,9953811102

EuroKids International

Pre School Shiv Nagar Jammu

New Rainbow Public High School

BATHINDI MORh JAMMU

(Recognised by J&K Govt)

Cell : 94191-34065

Staff Required

Well qualified Teachers Required

For the following Post

1. S.St/English- BA, MA, B.Ed (Higher Classes)

2. Science – B.Sc/ M.Sc/B.Ed

3. Urdu- BA, MA, B.Ed

4. Nursery/LKG/UKG (BA, B.Ed)

Principal

9419134065, 9086005599

Salary Negotiable

Submit your Resume within a week

Fauji Public School, Raya Morh, Patti, Requires

1. (a) Lecturers for (Chemistry & Biology) for 11th and 12th class (PG)

(b) Qualification: PG/PhD

2. (a) PPE

(b) Qualification : Trained PPE with Diploma/Degree from recognized institute

3. Salary : Negotiable

4. EPF/ESIC facility available

5. Apply with Resume/Bio-Data by 22 March 2024

6. Contact No. 91495-64411, 96222-15546, 70068-26248

Wanted

Wanted an experienced driver for domestic car with valid driving licence for Canal Road, Shakti Nagar area.

Timing : 9 am to 8.30 pm.

Contact at 9541639390

STAFF REQUIRED

Sales executives

DK ASSOCIATES

( deals in electricals and electronics )

Greater Kailash JAMMU

2 POSTS.

CANDIDATES having experience in sales will be preferred.

Freshers can also apply.

CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CV’S ON 7006143679, 9086889999 , 9419188727

FIRST TIME IN J&K

Work From Home Opportunity

(Simple typing work), Limited Vacancy Hurry up book your project. Earing From 10k to 50k. Data Entry Software Projects, Manual Projects (USA)

Content Writing Projects, Numerical Projects, Online Form Filling Projects (USA), Novel Writing

Apply now

6006114917, 8082067827

Staff Required For Tawi Diagnostic & Imaging Centre

Post Name Req Qualification

LabTech 2 DMLT, B.Sc. MLT

Data Entry Op. 2 Graduate with min typing speed 30 wpm

Marketing Executive 2 MBA with Experience

Rider 2 10+2 with DL

Receptionist 2 Graduate with experience in Lab

Pharmacist 2 D-PHARMA, B-PHARMA

Address: 277 /A Opp Vishal Mart Lane, Near Gurudwara Sahib, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact: 9055544447, 9419143907, 7006310755

Walk-In interview on 17-03-2024 @1:00 PM

Only Experienced Candidates Required

Need Accountant (B.Com)

Who know Tally for our hardware shop

at Leh (2 Person)

Salary : 22000

9419181358

8492883163

Required

We are hiring kitchen staff and delivery boys.

Plot No.-105 Lane no-10 Lapinoz Pizza

Greater Kailash.

Contact number-9103104345

Required

Candidates for Global Clients

-Excellent English Fluency Required

-Night Shift Work

-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives

-Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co

ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, PreSchool

Requires

LKG/UKG Trs.

Dance Trs

(Experienced)

Rehari & Domana Branches

PH: 9797922717

We are Hiring

We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)

Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)

Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.

Mb. No. 9890129883

Email: admin@sretchnomed.com

Required Teachers

RAJA PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU

rajapublichighschool1995@gmail.com

Ph. 7006473690

1. Teacher for Kinder garten

B.A B.Ed- 2 Teacher

2. Teacher for Primary Wing

B.Sc B.Ed :- 2 Teachers

3. Hindi teacher for Middle/Higher classes

M.A/B.A B.Ed- 2 teacher

Hindi

Principal

9419200043, 9419255578

Wanted

Wanted experienced full time cook and driver for my home, interested candidates

Contact:-9419286566 good salary

Required

Required Sales Boy to run a shop in Durga Nagar.

Salary negotiable.

Contact: 7006809966