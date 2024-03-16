EMPLOYMENT (16-03-2024)

Hiring Sales Associates & Calling Executive (Female)
Requirement is for a Calling Executive (fresher or experienced professional) & Sales Associate for a branded store.
Minimum Qualification: 10+2
Call: 9149930971
Teachers Required
Teachers Required for PRE School Exp/Freshers Ph:7006003800,9953811102
EuroKids International
Pre School Shiv Nagar Jammu
New Rainbow Public High School
BATHINDI MORh JAMMU
(Recognised by J&K Govt)
Cell : 94191-34065
Staff Required
Well qualified Teachers Required
For the following Post
1. S.St/English- BA, MA, B.Ed (Higher Classes)
2. Science – B.Sc/ M.Sc/B.Ed
3. Urdu- BA, MA, B.Ed
4. Nursery/LKG/UKG (BA, B.Ed)
Principal
9419134065, 9086005599
Salary Negotiable
Submit your Resume within a week
Fauji Public School, Raya Morh, Patti, Requires
1. (a) Lecturers for (Chemistry & Biology) for 11th and 12th class (PG)
(b) Qualification: PG/PhD
2. (a) PPE
(b) Qualification : Trained PPE with Diploma/Degree from recognized institute
3. Salary : Negotiable
4. EPF/ESIC facility available
5. Apply with Resume/Bio-Data by 22 March 2024
6. Contact No. 91495-64411, 96222-15546, 70068-26248
Wanted
Wanted an experienced driver for domestic car with valid driving licence for Canal Road, Shakti Nagar area.
Timing : 9 am to 8.30 pm.
Contact at 9541639390
STAFF REQUIRED
Sales executives
DK ASSOCIATES
( deals in electricals and electronics )
Greater Kailash JAMMU
2 POSTS.
CANDIDATES having experience in sales will be preferred.
Freshers can also apply.
CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CV’S ON 7006143679, 9086889999 , 9419188727
FIRST TIME IN J&K
Work From Home Opportunity
(Simple typing work), Limited Vacancy Hurry up book your project. Earing From 10k to 50k. Data Entry Software Projects, Manual Projects (USA)
Content Writing Projects, Numerical Projects, Online Form Filling Projects (USA), Novel Writing
Apply now
6006114917, 8082067827
Staff Required For Tawi Diagnostic & Imaging Centre
Post Name Req Qualification
LabTech 2 DMLT, B.Sc. MLT
Data Entry Op. 2 Graduate with min typing speed 30 wpm
Marketing Executive 2 MBA with Experience
Rider 2 10+2 with DL
Receptionist 2 Graduate with experience in Lab
Pharmacist 2 D-PHARMA, B-PHARMA
Address: 277 /A Opp Vishal Mart Lane, Near Gurudwara Sahib, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact: 9055544447, 9419143907, 7006310755
Walk-In interview on 17-03-2024 @1:00 PM
Only Experienced Candidates Required
Need Accountant (B.Com)
Who know Tally for our hardware shop
at Leh (2 Person)
Salary : 22000
9419181358
8492883163
Required
We are hiring kitchen staff and delivery boys.
Plot No.-105 Lane no-10 Lapinoz Pizza
Greater Kailash.
Contact number-9103104345
Required
Candidates for Global Clients
-Excellent English Fluency Required
-Night Shift Work
-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives
-Office Location: Jammu
Send resume at careers@kluvor.co
ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, PreSchool
Requires
LKG/UKG Trs.
Dance Trs
(Experienced)
Rehari & Domana Branches
PH: 9797922717
We are Hiring
We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)
Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)
Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.
Mb. No. 9890129883
Email: admin@sretchnomed.com
Required Teachers
RAJA PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU
rajapublichighschool1995@gmail.com
Ph. 7006473690
1. Teacher for Kinder garten
B.A B.Ed- 2 Teacher
2. Teacher for Primary Wing
B.Sc B.Ed :- 2 Teachers
3. Hindi teacher for Middle/Higher classes
M.A/B.A B.Ed- 2 teacher
Hindi
Principal
9419200043, 9419255578
Wanted
Wanted experienced full time cook and driver for my home, interested candidates
Contact:-9419286566 good salary
Required
Required Sales Boy to run a shop in Durga Nagar.
Salary negotiable.
Contact: 7006809966