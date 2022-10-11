Massive damage in Mahore Forest Div, over 50 trees axed; Govt orders probe

*Forester among 3 officials suspended

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 11: The Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered an inquiry into the massive damage caused to the forest in remote Chassana area of Mahore Forest Division in district Reasi and suspended three field officials including a Block Forest Officer (BFO/Forester) of Gulab Garh Forest Range.

Official sources said that action was taken by the Government after some videos of massive green felling including over 50-60 large/medium trees of Deodar, Koil and ‘Tung’ went viral. The matter came to the notice of Sub Divisional Administration at Mahore and District Administration Reasi besides senior Forest officials, who immediately rushed teams to Tuli Bana area of Chassana, falling under Forest Compartment No. 76/ GG and 81/ GG for the preliminary inquiry.

The inputs from preliminary inquiry indicated that smugglers, about 9-10 in number, including three from Bakori area in Rajouri with the active connivance of some Forest field staff of Mahore had axed over 50 to 60 large trees. Several heaps of timber sleepers of newly felled trees were scattered at several places and hidden under green and dry leaves. The lower portion of many trunks of the tree had been burnt by the smugglers to cover up their ‘operation green gold.’ The local Sarpanchs and Panchs even on phone conveyed to the district administration about the massive destruction caused to the forests under the nose of some Forest officials who tried to cover up and play down the damage.

Sources further revealed that DFO, Mahore Forest Division Mahinder Singh rushed to the site after the seniors took the cognizance of the matter. Singh on the direction of his senior, Conservator of Forests, West Circle Jammu, Vivek Verma (In-charge Reasi-Rajouri-Poonch districts), placed Forester (BFO), Inderjeet Singh and Beat Guards Tuli-Bana Bachan Kishore and Bunty Rana under suspension, pending inquiry. The sources added that these three lower rung field staff officials were made scapegoat as a part of entire damage control exercise.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Mohit Gera when contacted said that as the matter came to his notice, he ordered constitution of a multi-departmental inquiry committee headed by Conservator of Forests, East Circle Jammu, B Mohan Dass on Monday. The committee has been asked to contact all the concerned PRIs, police officials, locals and submit detailed report fixing responsibility on the concerned within a week’s time. He said a new IFS probationer, Satyender Maurya (ACF), Dy Director FPF Jammu, Dharminder Sharma and Range Officer Grade-I, Surinder Nath in the office of APCCF Jammu shall assist Mohan Dass in the detailed inquiry.

CF, West Circle Jammu, Vivek Verma, who had also visited the damaged forest area on Monday tried to play down the damage and claimed that he identified about 28 fallen trees. The smugglers had axed long logs perhaps to use them for the construction of Dhoks at higher reaches. He met with the locals also and spoke to them. The purpose was to have on the spot assessment of the damage caused to the forest, Verma added.

DFO Mahore, Mahinder Singh, however, claimed that he rushed to the site after coming to know about the matter. He said damaged area Tuli-Bana, under Forest Compartment No. 76 GG and 81 GG (Gulab Garh) is very remote and it took him about 7-8 hours on foot to reach there. The area is bordering Rajouri and smugglers from Bakori/ Kotranka side had been operating there. About nine of them have been identified and an FIR is being lodged against them.

It was also found that some people tried to burn some timber sleepers lying in nallah.

Referring to the damage, the DFO admitted that he seized a total of 44 fresh fallen sleepers and big logs of timber. Out of total, 27 were lying in Tuli and 17 in Bana Beat. Much damage was reported in Tuli Beat. Singh said he placed a Forester and two beat Guards under suspension. “The damage is not so much as being projected by some people in viral videos. Some people of the area had obtained sanctions for the felling of damaged/ fallen trees. That timber was also lying at some places there,” the DFO claimed.

Replying to a question, the DFO said he will not rule out the possible involvement of some field staff members and their connivance with the timber smugglers. If found guilty, they will definitely face legal and departmental action. He said to look after total 27 Forest beats in his Division, only 14 Guards are in place. Two are lying sick and most of them are given charge of two beats. There are seven Forest Blocks and two Forest Ranges under Mahore Forest Division but he was facing acute shortage of staff, the DFO added.