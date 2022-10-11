HC Bar felicitates Justice Pankaj Mithal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu today felicitated Justice Pankaj Mithal Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on his transfer as Chief Justice of High Court of Rajasthan.

The office bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu along with senior and other members of the Bar Association headed by its President M.K. Bhardwaj presented memento as well as bouquet as a token of love and respect.

The office bearers and members of the Bar Association wished Chief Justice more successful and good health on next assignment as Chief Justice of High Court of Rajasthan.