Mass deliveries event organised at JM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: The mass deliveries event under Dream Series scheme was today organised by Jammu Motors Arena here today.

The event was organised in the presence of Sanjay Aggarwal (Managing Director), Kanav Aggarwal (CEO), Gurtaj Singh (General Manager) and Nitish Boghia (Sales Manager) of Jammu Motors Private Limited.

Under this scheme customers can get Alto k10 Vxi+, SpressoVxi and CelerioLxi at an affordable price @ 4.99 lakhs.

The event was also attended by a large gathering of bankers, insurance partners, customers, auto enthusiasts and Jammu Motors staff.

Dream Series Scheme will provide a great opportunity to the customers who are looking for a personal car at an affordable price and can fulfill their dreams.