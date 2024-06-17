Tarun Chugh takes up issue with Gadkari

Chamber deputation on flyover in Kunjwani-Narwal Sector meets Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: BJP National General Secretary and Incharge for Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, Tarun Chugh today took up with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari the issue pertaining to construction of flyover in Kunjwani, Sainik Colony, Channi Himmat, Narwal sector of Jammu on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

“The Expressway is a most welcome step to have seamless journey of spiritual bliss seekers to Shri Mata Vaishno Deviji,” Chugh told a deputation of Jammu of Commerce & Industry & Traders who called him today at the Party Office. Chugh asked a BJP deputation led by former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta & Vikram Randhawa ex MLC to meet Gadkari along with Chamber & Trade Leaders in Srinagar tomorrow.

In the presence of senior BJP leaders including Kavinder Gupta, Pawan Gupta, Devender Rana, Priya Sethi, Rajeev Jasrotia, Vikram Randhawa and others, the Chamber deputation led by its President Arun Gupta appraised Traun Chugh that the road from Kunjwani stretch onwards should be flyover based on pillars, as this sector is very thickly populated city area, comprising schools, hospitals, local markets, shops, malls, banquet halls, main-fruit mandi, main-vegetable mandi, transport nagar, ISBT bus stand and new railway station platforms with entrance and exit axis. Therefore , the blind wall will spoil all the establishments and also create obstacles in free movement of people. This being the prime place and entrance point to the Jammu City can in no way be undermined, he added.

Jugal Kishore Sharma MP has also written to Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, about this issue of public importance.

It may be recalled that a deputation of the prominent citizens of the affected areas besides those engaged in trade and commerce, led by senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana and comprising Sham Lal Langer BJP Traders Cell and Arun Gupta President Chamber of Commerce Jammu had called on the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with this demand of immense public importance. The Minister assured the delegation that necessary instructions would be issued to the National Highway Authority of India, keeping in view the public sensitivity over the issue.