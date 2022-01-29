Masked men steal cash, gold in J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: Four masked men stole cash and gold from a house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that the masked men entered the house of Bilal Ahmad Kutoo and Faizal Ahmad Mir in Chichlora village on FRiday night.

“The family informed the police that the perpetrators were carrying three pistols and took their phones before collecting two gold rings and two ‘kada’ tops, besides Rs 52, 000 cash from the family members. They kept the phones near the house before running away, ” they said.

An FIR has been registered in Kunzer police station of Baramulla and an investigation is underway. (Agencies)