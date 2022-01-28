Employment Jan 28, 2022

Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Required
Required content writers for USA based company for writing articles on dentistry and healthcare sector.
Email your CV along with writing sample at
Hiringwritersjk@gmail.com
Required
Hiring Staff for a multispeciality Clinic at Janipur
* FMPHW
* GNM
* Lab. Tech.
Contact : 9419158260 for Interview
Jammu Medicare Centre
near Ram Leela Ground Janipur Jammu
Vacancy
Need full time
Male cook
Salary : 8000-10,000
Contact : 7006000434
9596899988
Address : Bari Brahmna (Palli Morh)
Required
Required field boy for Sales and Marketing and a female Office Assistant for office having good knowledge of computer.
Salary negotiable for suitable candidate.
Contact: 9419193252
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
JOBS
1. Showroom Sales Executive (Male-2): Candidates having good communication skill & experience in showroom sales in consumer durable. Qualification- Graduation.
2. Service/Parts Incharge(Male-2): Candidates for handling Spare Parts/ Service Jobs . Experienced candidates in Mechanical/Automobile field will be preferred. Salary will be best in industry.
Contact at: Hitech Motors, Near Big Bazaar, Jewel. 9419195676
REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR JAMMU
SMART CITY PROJECT
Parking Attendent – 8th / 10th / 12th – Fresher / Exp.
Salary – 10 to 12 K 40 Vacancy
CCTV Operator: 1 to 2 years of Exp.
Tellecaller: 12th or Graduate – Fresher / Exp.
Office Coordinator: Graduate/ Post Graduate
IT system Operator and IT Assistant.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Male/Female Domestic help wanted in Jammu
Salary + Food+ Stay
Call: 8492911156
Required
DENTAL
SURGEON
CONTACT
9419151575
Earn upto 15000/- & Above
India’s Premier Financial Distributor Company
Requires
1) Survey Ext. – 10 Position (13K)
(Female only)
Qualification: 10th & 12th
Walk in Interview on Dated
25th (Tuesday) & 27th (Thursday) Timing: 12 pm to 5 pm
Contact: 7006546467, 7889897896
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388