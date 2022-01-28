Employment Jan 28, 2022

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Required

Required content writers for USA based company for writing articles on dentistry and healthcare sector.

Email your CV along with writing sample at

Hiringwritersjk@gmail.com

Required

Hiring Staff for a multispeciality Clinic at Janipur

* FMPHW

* GNM

* Lab. Tech.

Contact : 9419158260 for Interview

Jammu Medicare Centre

near Ram Leela Ground Janipur Jammu

Vacancy

Need full time

Male cook

Salary : 8000-10,000

Contact : 7006000434

9596899988

Address : Bari Brahmna (Palli Morh)

Required

Required field boy for Sales and Marketing and a female Office Assistant for office having good knowledge of computer.

Salary negotiable for suitable candidate.

Contact: 9419193252

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

JOBS

1. Showroom Sales Executive (Male-2): Candidates having good communication skill & experience in showroom sales in consumer durable. Qualification- Graduation.

2. Service/Parts Incharge(Male-2): Candidates for handling Spare Parts/ Service Jobs . Experienced candidates in Mechanical/Automobile field will be preferred. Salary will be best in industry.

Contact at: Hitech Motors, Near Big Bazaar, Jewel. 9419195676

REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR JAMMU

SMART CITY PROJECT

Parking Attendent – 8th / 10th / 12th – Fresher / Exp.

Salary – 10 to 12 K 40 Vacancy

CCTV Operator: 1 to 2 years of Exp.

Tellecaller: 12th or Graduate – Fresher / Exp.

Office Coordinator: Graduate/ Post Graduate

IT system Operator and IT Assistant.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Male/Female Domestic help wanted in Jammu

Salary + Food+ Stay

Call: 8492911156

Required

DENTAL

SURGEON

CONTACT

9419151575

Earn upto 15000/- & Above

India’s Premier Financial Distributor Company

Requires

1) Survey Ext. – 10 Position (13K)

(Female only)

Qualification: 10th & 12th

Walk in Interview on Dated

25th (Tuesday) & 27th (Thursday) Timing: 12 pm to 5 pm

Contact: 7006546467, 7889897896

