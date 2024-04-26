Maruti Suzuki gets show-cause notice from Legal Metrology dept

NEW DELHI, Apr 26: The country’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said that it has received a show-cause notice from the Legal Metrology office in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

It has been alleged in the notice that maximum retail price (MRP) is not mentioned on the product listed on the website of ‘boodmo.com’ which amounts to violation of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

“The Notice is being analyzed and appropriate action would be taken,” the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges. Maruti Suzuki stated that there is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this notice.

Senior Inspector, Legal Metrology, Rishikesh, District Dehradun served the show-cause notice to the car company on April 24. (UNI)