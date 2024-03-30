Many Congress, NC, PDP leaders from Nowshera join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Putting faith in the development-oriented governance by PM Modi, hundreds of passionate political and social personalities and ex-servicemen from border Mandal Lam, Laroka, Pukherni, Kampla, Raipur, Bhata, Qila Darhal, Naryian and adjoining areas joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Ravinder Raina, while welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, said that the ex-servicemen who have served the Bharat Mata during their active service have now dedicated themselves to serve the nation by joining the BJP. He said that the prominent political and social personalities from all the regions of Jammu & Kashmir are joining the BJP in heavy numbers. Today, also the prominent personalities from the border area of Nowshera have joined the ranks of BJP and the party welcome them from the core of heart.

He said that many ex-servicemen form this area have joined BJP, giving strength to the organization in the region. He extended the appreciations to the party workers for their dedication as a result of which only BJP is being seen everywhere in whole of J&K.

“Today, BJP is marching towards victory in all the five Parliamentary constituencies of J&K and this is the result of public-centric and development-oriented governance provided by BJP under PM Modi. PM Modi has led J&K to an era of peace and progress with substantial development in every sector. This all-inclusive development generating a strong wave in favour of Modi Government”, said Raina.

“The people have left their old political affiliations in favour of BJP to serve the nation and society in a better way and the party assures that they will receive full organizational support for the welfare of their people and area”, said Raina.

Nowshera district Prabhari Sanjay Baru, district general secretary Sukhdev Singh, BJP leader, Rakesh Raina, Lam Madal president, Harjeet Singh and BJP leader Vicky Sharma were also present on the occasion.