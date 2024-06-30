Mann Ki Baat | ‘First Consignment Of Snow Peas Was Sent To London From Pulwama’: PM Modi

PM Modi talks about 10th Yoga Day organsied in Kashmir

JAMMU, June 30: “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are also not behind in making local products global. What Jammu and Kashmir has achieved last month is an example for the people of the entire country. The first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from Pulwama here,” PM Modi said.

“Some people got the idea that why not bring the exotic vegetables grown in Kashmir on the world map. Then Abdul Rashid Mir of Chakura village was the first to come forward for this. He started growing snow peas by combining the lands of other farmers of the village and soon snow peas started reaching from Kashmir to London,” he said.

Meanwhile, “This month the whole world celebrated the 10th Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. I too participated in the yoga program organised in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir, along with the youth, sisters and daughters also participated enthusiastically in Yoga Day. As the celebration of Yoga Day is progressing, new records are being made”, PM Modi said.