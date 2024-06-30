J&K | Jal Shakti Department Orders Transfer Of Engineers

JAMMU, June 30: The Jal Shakti Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of mechanical engineers.

As per an order issued in this regard, Ramesh Kumar Kesar, In-charge Superintending Engineer, is transferred to the PHE Mechanical Circle (North) Srinagar, Ajay Sharma, In-charge Executive Engineer, is posted at the Mechanical Division Irrigation Akhnoor/Nowshera, and Paresh Gupta, In-charge Executive Engineer, is assigned to the Mechanical Division Irrigation Akhnoor/Nowshera.

