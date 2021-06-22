Mankotia leads protest, seeks separate statehood for Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Reiterating demand to make Jammu region as separate state, a large number of people including youth and social activists from Jammu division led by former MLA Udhampur, Balwant Singh Mankotia, staged a massive protest demonstration before the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge Jammu today.

Before launching protest demonstration, Ex-MLA led by local citizens and youth paid floral tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh at the Park just closer to main Tawi bridge. Then they started protest raising loud slogans, demanding separate statehood for Jammu region.

While addressing the media persons on the occasion, Mankotia said that this demonstration is not of any particular organization but of the common citizens of Jammu division whose main demand is to secure separate statehood to Jammu division. Mankotia said that motive behind this protest is to highlight the demand and convey the message to All Party meet called by PM Narendra Modi on June 24.

Former MLA further said that the patriotic people of Jammu region have always been ignored in terms of political progress since India’s independence and equal share in employment, for which Kashmir based leaders were responsible. Now, time has come to accord separate statehood to Jammu to end discrimination. This demand is being raised for many decades.

Mankotia said that if needed, the people of Jammu division will launch a decisive movement for separate statehood for Jammu province in a constructive and positive manner.

“We sincerely hope that the Central Government, respecting the sentiments of the people of Jammu, will resolve our genuine and long pending demand by giving separate statehood status to the Jammu province, he added.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included – Rafiq Chandel, Sham Ghorka, Mahendra Pal Singh Pandu, Satveer Singh Manhas, Councilor Samnik Bhasin, Mohammad Mirza, Sarpanch Vikram Singh, Pratap Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Anil Rakhwal, besides Panchs Sarpanchs and Councillors from different districts.