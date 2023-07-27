Manipur UPSC Centre Candidates Given Choice To Choose Another Centre: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, July 27 : As a special consideration, Manipur Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Centre candidates have been given the choice to choose another Centre, in view of the situation prevailing there.

This announcement was made by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister further informed that UPSC has granted option to the candidates, who had opted Imphal as a Centre, to change and appear in any of the Centres, viz., Aizawl in neighbouring Mizoram, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong.

Later, speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme, Dr Jitendra Singh elaborated on his parliament reply saying, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely sensitive to the concerns of the youth and therefore, this government is committed to do everything possible to ensure that no youth anywhere in the country is allowed to suffer disadvantage or injustice on account oof incompatible circumstances there.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that this option was provided in the the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 (held on 28.05.2023) and in the Recruitment Tests for Accounts Officer/ Enforcement Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) (held on 02.07.2023).

Dr Jitendra Singh also said that Staff Selection Commission has three (3) centres viz, lmphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul for conducting various exams in Manipur. However, for Multi-Tasking (Non-Tech.) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022, the candidates of Manipur were provided with alternative options of centres, such as Aizawl, Kohima etc. in the North-East. Further, candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India.

In reply to another question in the same House, the Minister revealed that the Government is exploring the potential of Bus Roof Mounted Air Purification Systems (BRMAPS) to capture Particulate Matter in the highly polluted cities.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has installed Pariyayantra Filtration units on top of 30 buses to filter dust in Delhi-NCR.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, CPCB conducted pilot trials of various new technologies for management and improvement of air quality in Delhi-NCR through premier institutions. A pilot study was conducted on the deployment and evaluation of Wind Augmentation and Purifying (WAYU) units for traffic junction pollution abatement in Delhi. He said, under this study, 54 units were installed which operated at five traffic intersections in Delhi i.e., ITO, Anand Vihar, Shadipur, Wazirpur Chowk and Bhikaji Cama Place for reduction in air pollution.

A pilot study was conducted on control of dust emissions using dust suppressants. Under this, application of dust suppressant (salts of calcium/magnesium and bio additives) was done at 03 sites: Sarai kale khan road, DDA construction site at Narela and Dilshad Garden flyover to Shaheed nagar metro station to check the control on dust emissions. Installed a negative ion generator at IIT Delhi, Sonipat campus for assessing the impact of generated Negative Air ions (NAIs) on ambient air quality. Further, two experimental pilot projects of smog towers, one at Anand vihar by Central Government and another at Connaught place by Delhi Government has been commissioned to reduce particulate air pollution.