J&K, A Land Of Rishis And Sufis Which Respects All Streams: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir was the land of Rishis and Sufis which respects all spiritual and religious streams.

The Lieutenant Governor who attended the National Convention on “Sufism- A Bridge Between Communities”, in Srinagar on Thursday said J&K is the land of Rishis and Sufis. It is the land which respects all spiritual and religious streams.

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala presided over the conference organised by Cluster University of Srinagar in collaboration with J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages.

“Harmonious relationships among all sects, individuals and relationships with the whole existence without distinction is real Sufism. It is a way of life that promotes and propagates ideals of communal harmony, love and peace among the people,” the Lt Governor observed.

He said those who had created trouble in this paradise have been decimated and supporters of terrorism and separatism have been neutralized to establish peace and harmony in the society.

Governor of Kerala, Sh Arif Mohammed Khan, in his address, remembered the invaluable contributions of Lal Ded, Nund Rishi, Sufis and Saints from Jammu & Kashmir in strengthening the spirit of unity and oneness.

Their teachings and writings will continue to be the beacon of light for humanity, the Governor of Kerala said.

“Our ancient heritage teaches us peace, love and humanity. The people of all religions, all sects are one family. The continuity of our culture, values, traditions is the biggest power of India that empowers our great nation to flourish,” he added.