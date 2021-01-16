Man injured in firing in Jammu; 2 held

JAMMU : A 25-year-old man was critically injured on Saturday when he was fired upon by two people who were later arrested along with a revolver here, police said.

Happy Jamwal was shot at near the main chowk Paloura in the city and was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, a police officer said.

Soon after the incident, the family members of the victim staged a demonstration outside the local police station at Janipur and demanded action against the culprits, alleging that they attacked Jamwal after he refused to pay them money.

Police acted swiftly and arrested two of the accused and recovered a revolver from their possession, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina expressed serious concern over the incident and said such activities would not be tolerated.

“I have full faith in our police force and those responsible will not get away with it,” he told reporters outside the hospital.

He said those responsible would be dealt with in accordance with the law. (AGENCIES)