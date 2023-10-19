Man Injured In Bear Attack In J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Oct 19: A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by a wild bear in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Adayee area when Mohmmad Bashir was passing through a forest while returning home from work, they said.

After hearing Bashir’s cries for help locals rushed to the spot and rescued him. Bashir sustained serious injuries on his face and neck, the officials said.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. (Agencies)