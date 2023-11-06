Man impersonating as CBI officer arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 5: Police today arrested a man who was impersonating as a CBI Officer and recovered household items and fake ID cards from his possession.

A police spokesman said that Police Station Kunzer received a written complaint from Farooq Ahmad Wani of Wassun Bangil, against a group of persons Javeed Ahmed Rather, Anjuman Afreen, Aaqib Ahmad Wani and Rafeeq Ahmad Wani.

The complainant said that Javeed Ahmed Rather presented himself as a CBI officer to the complainant, brandishing a falsified CBI identification card and assured the complainant of securing a placement for their child at the NDA.

As the situation unfolded, the accused individuals resorted to theft, absconding with various household items, including a geyser, bedsheet, inverter, CCTV camera, LCD and other valuables from the complainant’s residence.

Furthermore, the complainant was allegedly defrauded of a substantial sum amounting to Rs 40 lakh.

Accordingly, a case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigation was started.

“Prompt action by the police team of Police Station Kunzer led to the arrest of the accused posing as a CBI officer with recovery of falsified documents, including the purported CBI card and some stolen house items was also recovered from the accused house,” the spokesman said.

“Community members are requested not to fall prey in the hands of such fraudulent people and share such information with Police. Our consistent action against anti-social elements shall assure community members that police has resolved to act tough against such inimical elements,” the spokesman added.