Divyangs to get 2 first preferences in Civil Services cadre allocation: Dr Jitendra

Modi Govt enhanced quota for specially abled

Avtar Bhat

REASI, Nov 5 : Union Minister of State in PMO with independent Charge of Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today underscored various revolutionary steps taken by Narendra Modi Government for the welfare of specially abled persons in the country after taking over the reins of Government in 2014.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Divyang Sashaktikaran Sammelan here today organised by Saksham, Dr Jitendra Singh said with his motto to create an inclusive society where equal opportunities can be availed by all individuals, the Prime Minister announced various measures for the welfare and betterment of specially abled persons (Divyangs).

In this regard, the Union Minister said that reservation for Divyangs has been increased from three percent to four percent while two more categories were added in the category of Divyangs taking it from three to five.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that earlier blindness, deafness and locomotor disability were in the category of Divyangs while Autism and Dyslexia the new forms of disability were added to it. These forms of disabilities were not known to scientists earlier, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Divyangs will now get two first preferences in

Civil Services Cadre allocations as Prime Minister is keen in utilizing their services for nation building and provide them equal opportunities like other citizens of the country.

He said Modi’s welfare reforms for Divyangs were inspired by a sensitive commitment and were in keeping with his declaration soon after taking over as PM that his Government would be committed to all those sections of society hitherto not given the deserved priority and attention by successive Governments in the past.

During his address to the Sammelan, Dr Jitendra Singh said that from the day Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India, certain drastic steps were taken by him for the welfare of Divyangs. “Be that the fee remission for Divyangs in Civil Services Examination, additional choice of cadre preference besides home cadre for Divyangs qualifying civil services examination, increase in reservation for Divyangs from three percent to four percent, increase in the Divyang special allowance for parents etc. These measures were meant to ensure enough opportunities for Divyangs in Government jobs, promoting inclusivity and diversity in the public sector””.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized that each of these steps reflects the Government’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and equitable society where Divyangs have equal opportunities and access to crucial Government services.

He lauded Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision for a more accessible and inclusive India. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Narendra Modi Government has distributed 10 crore LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders, marking a momentous achievement in the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). He said the Government”s relentless dedication to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has resulted in the construction of an astonishing 12 crore toilets across the country. This underscores the Government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for millions of Indians, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh also said that this Government has taken a remarkable step by doubling the welfare support for Divyang individuals, increasing it from 27,000 to 54,000. This increase will provide them with greater financial stability and support in meeting their daily needs and requirements.

Later, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Free Mobile Eye Clinic Ambulance. The Free Mobile Eye Clinic Ambulance represents a significant step forward in healthcare accessibility, offering comprehensive eye examinations, consultations, and treatment to individuals across the Reasi. This initiative aims to prevent, diagnose, and manage eye conditions, ultimately contributing to improved vision and a better quality of life for all.

The “Divyang Sashaktikaran Sammelan” was attended by Dayal Singh, All India Sangrakshak Saksham its All India joint secretary, Abhay Pargal, District Development Council, (DDC), Chairman, Saraf Singh Nag, District Development Commissioner, Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, DIG Udhampur- Reasi, Suleman Choudhary, Sangathan Mantri Swami Vishwanathan, RSS Vibhag Sanghachalak Kuldeep Sharma, Reasi district president Kaka Ram , Pawan Dev Singh, Saksham secretary, Sunil Singh, its Prant Prachar Parmukh, Satish Manhas, joint secretary, Dalip Singh, treasurer, Prem Pal , State vice president, BD Sharma, and the entire district team of Saksham Reasi and prominent citizens.

Professor Dayal Singh, All India Sangchalak, an eminent scholar in the field of disability studies and a Divyang himself graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. In his address, he shed light on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and the pressing need for supportive policies, accessible infrastructure, and educational opportunities.

The event featured several other ideas and hopes spoken over by other dignitary All India joint secretary Saksham, Abhay Gupta Pargal with stress on conducting sessions, workshops, and exhibitions aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of disabilities among the common masses. It brought together experts, policymakers, activists, Government functionaries, individuals with disabilities to engage in productive discussions and share best practices.

The Divyang Sashaktikaran Sammelan was organized with the efforts of Saksham team Reasi, Government bodies, and volunteers who all worked tirelessly to make Reasi a more inclusive and accessible place for everyone. Participants at the event included dignitaries, community leaders, students, and citizens passionate about championing the cause of empowerment and inclusion. The event culminated with call to action for all stakeholders to work together to create a more inclusive society that leaves no one behind.

The Divyang Sashaktikaran Sammelan in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, was a resounding success, marking a significant step forward in the journey towards a more inclusive and accessible future for all. On culmination of the Sammelan, an ambulance, a mobile medical unit was donated by Sewa International, a USA based social organization.