Man held with grenade in Doda

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir police Friday arrested a local man alongwith a hand grenade in Doda district of Jammu region.

Officials said that the man was held during an operation in Doda. “During his search, a hand grenade was recovered from his possession,” police officials said

They said that brother of the arrested man is reportedly living in Pakistan and after recovering hand grenade from his possession, he has been booked in a case under FIR number 34/2021 under relevant sections of law.

“We are further investigating the matter,” they said. (KNO)