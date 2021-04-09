COVID-19: 7 MBBS students test positive at GMC Anantnag

ANANTNAG: At least seven MBBS students were tested Covid-19 positive at Government Medical Collage (GMC) Anantnag during a mass sampling drive on Friday.

The seven MBBS students whose samples were taken today tested positive for COVID-19, Principal of the College, Dr. Showkat Geelani said.

He said students tested positive for COVID-19 have been advised to self-isolate and convey their close contacts to get themselves tested for COVID-19, he added.

He advised people to follow COVID-19 SOPs like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing and get vaccination to avoid further transmission of virus. (KNO)