Man found hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 12: A 24-year-old man was found hanging inside his residence at Chakwa village in Batote area of Ramban district on Sunday.

According to Police, information was received during the intervening night of July 11 and 12 that Parveen Kumar, son of Amru, resident of Chakwa village, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house.

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Police said the deceased is suspected to have committed suicide.

On receiving information, cops from Police Station Batote immediately rushed to the spot and initiated the necessary legal proceedings.

SHO Batote, Inspector Sanjay Manhas said that inquest proceedings under Section 194 of BNSS have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

The body was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and investigation was underway.