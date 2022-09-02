Man found hanging inside lock-up in J&K’s Rajouri, police begins investigation

RAJOURI, Sep 2: A man was found hanging inside a police lock-up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday morning, official sources said.

Identifying him as Abdul Majid of Parghal Darhal, they said the individual was in custody on police remand.

Confirming it, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that an investigation has been launched to collect necessary details into the incident. “Once the things become clear, we will share them accordingly”, he further said. (Agencies)