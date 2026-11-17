Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 16: A 35 year old man was found hanging from a tree near his sister's house in Thopal area of Batote here this morning.

The deceased was identified as Om Raj, son of Mast Ram, resident of Tamatali Thopal, Batote.

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According to Police, he visited his sister's house on Sunday and on Monday morning he was found hanging from a tree after which the Police was informed.

After getting information about the incident, cops from Police Station Batote, accompanied by a Forensic team rushed to the spot and started investigation. After collecting required evidence, the body was shifted to Community Health Centre Batote for medico-legal formalities.

SHO, Police Station Batote, Inspector Sanjay Parihar said that inquest proceedings under Section 194 of BNSS have been initiated and further investigation was underway.