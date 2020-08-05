Man drowns while taking bath

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 5: A man was drowned while taking bath at Neeli Nallah in Ramsu.

As per police sources, a man identified as Jaffar Ahmed (26), son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone, a resident of of Panchal Ukhral was taking bath at Neeli Nallah in Ramsu, when he got trapped in current flow of water.

The victim was rescued and rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Banihal in serious condition where he failed to respond to the treatment and died.

After completing medical and legal formalities, the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC have been initiated by Ramsu Police Station, told SHO Ramsu Anyat Hussain.