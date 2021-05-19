Man dies during treatment, family protests against hospital authorities

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 19: Family members of a man, who died today evening during treatment, held protest against GMC’s doctors and medical staff.

As per reports, a man identified as Bittu, son of Mukhtyar Chand of Ward Number 2, Opposite District Jail Kathua was admitted yesterday at GMC Kathua in critical condition where he died allegedly due to the negligence of the doctors and other staff today evening.

As the news of death spread, the family members of the deceased assembled at GMC Kathua and held protest against the hospital authorities.

“We repeatedly asked the doctors and other medical staff to attend our patient, who was in critical condition, but they don’t paid heed to our pleas due to which we lost our family member”, the family members said.

“We want justice because our beloved one died allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital staff”, they added.

On getting information, DySP Headquarters Kathua and SHO Kathua rushed to the spot and pacified the protesting family by assuring them of taking up the matter with the hospital authorities.