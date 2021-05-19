JKAS officer gets Super Time Scale, another posted as MD JKFC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: Government today promoted a JKAS officer to the Super Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and posted another officer as Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation (JKFC).

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of JKAS officer Narinder Singh Bali to the Super Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 14 (144200-218200), with effect from April 15, 2021,” said an order issued today by the General Administration Department.

Issuing another order, Government has posted Ajay Kumar Sharma (JKAS), who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, as Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.