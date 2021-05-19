Authorities duty bound to post physically fit official to hard station: DB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjay Dhar has held that authorities are duty bound to post a physically fit official to hard station.

The DB was dealing with an appeal filed by the General Administrative Department challenging the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal whereby Tribunal directed respondents to hold the Medical Board for examining the applicant and also review the medical reports of his family members and then arrive at a decision regarding his representation.

While upholding the order of Central Administrative Tribunal, the DB observed, “petitioner herein, which is the State authority, should not hesitate to constitute a Medical Board to examine the health condition of the respondent, who has been posted at Ladakh which is a hard station in terms of climate conditions, where only a physically fit person can be posted”.

“The State authority even otherwise is responsible and duty bound to post an officer/official to such a hard station who is physically fit”, the DB added.